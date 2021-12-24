Wednesday, Nov. 24
Winnetka Ave. and 109th Ave. — Drugs, adult cited
Thursday, Nov. 25
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, miscellaneous
100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
7200 block of 113th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Friday, Nov. 26
10900 block of Idaho Ave. — Recovered stolen motor vehicle
11200 block of Aquila Drive — Assault, adult arrested
11400 block of Utah Ave. — Burglary
11800 block of Kentucky Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
Saturday, Nov. 27
10900 block of Edgewood Ave. — Fraud, scam
Hwy. 169 and Miller Road — Assault, adult arrested
Sunday, Nov. 28
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting
Monday, Nov. 29
6000 block of 109th Ave. — Harassment
300 block of Belle Aire Drive — Fraud, scam
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting
11200 block of Quebec Ave. — Identity theft
Tuesday, Nov. 30
Hwy. 169 and Miller Road — Drugs, adult arrested
Wednesday, Dec. 1
10900 block of W. River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
11600 block of Oregon Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, motor vehicle part
100 block of Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident
Thursday, Dec. 2
6700 block of 119th Place — Property damage, vehicle
Valley Forge Lane and Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident
6000 block of 113th Ave. — Harassment
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting
Friday, Dec. 3
500 block of S. Creek Drive — Property damage, vehicle
6300 block of 119th Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
11400 block of Zane Ave. — Fraud, scam
11900 block of Quebec Circle — Theft, miscellaneous
11000 block of Douglas Lane — Theft, mail
Saturday, Dec. 4
12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Harassment
11300 block of Georgia Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
12100 block of W. River Road — Harassment
11100 block of Commerce Drive — Harassment
Sunday, Dec. 5
Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
10900 block of River Pines Drive — Disorderly
6800 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage, mailbox
Monday, Dec. 6
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous
Tuesday, Dec. 7
100 block of Miller Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting
Other
Champlin officers responded to one verbal dispute, 14 suspicious calls, 15 residential/business alarms, 76 medical/welfare calls, nine loud music/noise complaints, eight traffic complaints, 13 animal complaints, and one juvenile complaint. Officers issued 123 citations including warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.