Wednesday, Nov. 24

Winnetka Ave. and 109th Ave. — Drugs, adult cited

Thursday, Nov. 25

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, miscellaneous

100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

7200 block of 113th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Friday, Nov. 26

10900 block of Idaho Ave. — Recovered stolen motor vehicle

11200 block of Aquila Drive — Assault, adult arrested

11400 block of Utah Ave. — Burglary

11800 block of Kentucky Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

Saturday, Nov. 27

10900 block of Edgewood Ave. — Fraud, scam

Hwy. 169 and Miller Road — Assault, adult arrested

Sunday, Nov. 28

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting

Monday, Nov. 29

6000 block of 109th Ave. — Harassment

300 block of Belle Aire Drive — Fraud, scam

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting

11200 block of Quebec Ave. — Identity theft

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Hwy. 169 and Miller Road — Drugs, adult arrested

Wednesday, Dec. 1

10900 block of W. River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

11600 block of Oregon Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, motor vehicle part

100 block of Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident

Thursday, Dec. 2

6700 block of 119th Place — Property damage, vehicle

Valley Forge Lane and Dayton Road — Property damage traffic accident

6000 block of 113th Ave. — Harassment

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting

Friday, Dec. 3

500 block of S. Creek Drive — Property damage, vehicle

6300 block of 119th Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

11400 block of Zane Ave. — Fraud, scam

11900 block of Quebec Circle — Theft, miscellaneous

11000 block of Douglas Lane — Theft, mail

Saturday, Dec. 4

12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. — Harassment

11300 block of Georgia Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

12100 block of W. River Road — Harassment

11100 block of Commerce Drive — Harassment

Sunday, Dec. 5

Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

10900 block of River Pines Drive — Disorderly

6800 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage, mailbox

Monday, Dec. 6

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous

Tuesday, Dec. 7

100 block of Miller Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting

Other

Champlin officers responded to one verbal dispute, 14 suspicious calls, 15 residential/business alarms, 76 medical/welfare calls, nine loud music/noise complaints, eight traffic complaints, 13 animal complaints, and one juvenile complaint. Officers issued 123 citations including warnings.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments