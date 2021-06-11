The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents during May 12 to 25.
Wednesday, May 12
Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Thursday, May 13
W. River Road & E. Hayden Lake Road — Drug, adult arrested
Friday, May 14
6100 block of 113th Ave. — Stolen property, adult arrested
100 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Burglary
Saturday, May 15
Business Park Blvd. & Marketplace — DWI, adult arrested
6300 block of 111th Circle — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Sunday, May 16
12000 block of Elm Creek Xing — Drugs, juvenile cited
Monday, May 17
1000 block of W. River Road — Property damage, vehicle
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Hit and run property damage accident
100 block of Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Hwy. 169 & W. River Road — Property damage traffic accident
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, May 18
11500 block of Parkside Lane — Theft, miscellaneous
Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Wednesday, May 19
6100 block of 109th Ave. — False name/information, adult cited
12100 block of Ensign Ave. — Theft, bicycle
Thursday, May 20
11000 block of Bluestem Place — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Friday, May 21
8500 block of Business Park & 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
7200 block of 112th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, currency
7300 block of 112th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, currency
Hwy. 169 & Miller Road — Flee, adult arrested
11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Theft no pay, gasoline
11000 block of Oregon Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
Oregon Ave. & 117th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
10900 block of W. River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
1000 block of W. River Road — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Saturday, May 22
Nathan Lane & 109th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
12400 block of Business Park Blvd. — Hit and run property damage accident
109th Ave. & Nathan Lane — Property damage traffic accident
Sunday, May 23
500 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Drugs, juvenile cited
6200 block of 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
11900 block of Mississippi Drive — Assault, adult arrested
Richardson Ave. & Independence — Property damage traffic accident
11600 block of Theatre Drive — DWI, adult arrested
Monday, May 24
1300 block of Cobblestone Road — Burglary
12400 block of Champlin Drive — Hit and run property damage accident
Tuesday, May 25
13400 block of Yorktown Lane — Theft, miscellaneous
100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting
E. Hayden Lake Road & Hwy. 169 — Property damage traffic accident
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: two verbal disputes, 21 suspicious calls, 23 residential/business alarms, 45 medical/welfare calls, nine loud music/noise complaints, 11 traffic complaints, 25 animal complaints, and two juvenile complaints. Officers issued 181 citations including warnings.
