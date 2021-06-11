The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents during May 12 to 25.

Wednesday, May 12

Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Thursday, May 13

W. River Road & E. Hayden Lake Road — Drug, adult arrested

Friday, May 14

6100 block of 113th Ave. — Stolen property, adult arrested

100 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Burglary

Saturday, May 15

Business Park Blvd. & Marketplace — DWI, adult arrested

6300 block of 111th Circle — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Sunday, May 16

12000 block of Elm Creek Xing — Drugs, juvenile cited

Monday, May 17

1000 block of W. River Road — Property damage, vehicle

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Hit and run property damage accident

100 block of Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Hwy. 169 & W. River Road — Property damage traffic accident

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, May 18

11500 block of Parkside Lane — Theft, miscellaneous

Hwy. 169 & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Wednesday, May 19

6100 block of 109th Ave. — False name/information, adult cited

12100 block of Ensign Ave. — Theft, bicycle

Thursday, May 20

11000 block of Bluestem Place — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Friday, May 21

8500 block of Business Park & 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

7200 block of 112th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, currency

7300 block of 112th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, currency

Hwy. 169 & Miller Road — Flee, adult arrested

11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Theft no pay, gasoline

11000 block of Oregon Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

Oregon Ave. & 117th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

10900 block of W. River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

1000 block of W. River Road — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Saturday, May 22

Nathan Lane & 109th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

12400 block of Business Park Blvd. — Hit and run property damage accident

109th Ave. & Nathan Lane — Property damage traffic accident

Sunday, May 23

500 block of E. Hayden Lake Road — Drugs, juvenile cited

6200 block of 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

11900 block of Mississippi Drive — Assault, adult arrested

Richardson Ave. & Independence — Property damage traffic accident

11600 block of Theatre Drive — DWI, adult arrested

Monday, May 24

1300 block of Cobblestone Road — Burglary

12400 block of Champlin Drive — Hit and run property damage accident

Tuesday, May 25

13400 block of Yorktown Lane — Theft, miscellaneous

100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting

E. Hayden Lake Road & Hwy. 169 — Property damage traffic accident

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: two verbal disputes, 21 suspicious calls, 23 residential/business alarms, 45 medical/welfare calls, nine loud music/noise complaints, 11 traffic complaints, 25 animal complaints, and two juvenile complaints. Officers issued 181 citations including warnings.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments