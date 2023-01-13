Wednesday, Dec. 7
- Theft of currency from a motor vehicle on the 10900 block of Idaho Ave.
- Fraud/scam reported on the 11300 block of Aquila Drive
- Shoplifting reported on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive
Thursday, Dec. 8
- Adult arrested for stolen property at W. River Road and 109th Ave.
- Fraud/scam reported on the 11400 block of Wisconsin Ave.
Friday, Dec. 9
- Fraud/scam reported on the 10900 block of Colorado Ave.
- Identity theft reported on the 11400 block of Elmwood Ave.
- Thefts of currency reported on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive
Saturday, Dec. 10
- Theft of a cellphone reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Sunday, Dec. 11
- Male receiving harassment on the 1000 block of Oakwood Terrace
Monday, Dec. 12
- Shoplifting reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Female receiving harassment on the 10900 block of Douglas Lane
Tuesday, Dec. 13
- Credit card fraud reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Fraud/scam reported on the 11900 block of Nevada Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- Theft of electronics reported on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Adult arrested for drugs on the 11100 block of Yates Ave.
Friday, Dec. 16
- Adult cited for drugs at Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 17
- A disorderly event was reported on the 11000 block of 134th Circle
Sunday, Dec. 18
- Adult arrested for shoplifting on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Report of damage to a mailbox on the 7800 block of 114th Ave.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
- Theft of currency reported on the 300 block of Dean Ave.
- Shoplifting reported on the 11600 block of Winnetka Ave.
- Adult arrested for intent to escape tax at Champlin Drive and 120th Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 22
- Female receiving harassment on the 11400 block of Elmwood Ave.
Friday, Dec. 23
- Property damage to a vehicle reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
Saturday, Dec. 24
- Shoplifting reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
Sunday, Dec. 25
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at Cartway Road and Sunset Drive
- Disorderly event reported on the 11000 block of 134th Circle
Monday, Dec. 26
- Recovered motor vehicle theft on the 10800 block of Brookside Trail
Wednesday, Dec. 28
- Theft/no pay and adult cited on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
- Female receiving harassment on the 11000 block of 135th Circle
- Female receiving harassment on the 8900 block of 109th Ave.
- Property damage to a vehicle reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
Thursday, Dec. 29
- Theft of a credit card reported on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive
Friday, Dec. 30
- Property damage to a sign reported on the 12300 block of Champlin Drive
Saturday, Dec. 31
- Shoplifting reported on the 11600 block of Winnetka Ave.
Sunday, Jan. 1
- Credit card fraud reported on the 11600 block of Winnetka Ave.
Monday, Jan. 2
- Shoplifting reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle reported on the 200 block of E. River Parkway
Tuesday, Jan. 3
- Adult arrested for drugs on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Other
- 18 property damage traffic accidents, two hit and run property damage accidents and one personal injury traffic accident
- Officers issued 175 citations, including warnings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.