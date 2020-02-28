The following incidents were reported between Jan. 22 and Feb. 2.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

11300 block of Kentucky Avenue — Burglary

11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Theft, shoplifting

13200 block of Valley Forge Lane —  Harassment, female receiving harassment

Highway 169 & 117th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Theft, shoplifting

Thursday, Jan. 23

6900 block of 118th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident

Friday, Jan. 24

12100 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting

12100 block of Champlin Drive — Counterfeit currency

West River Road & Welcome Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident

7600 block of 111th Avenue — Fraud, credit card

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Tamper with motor vehicle

11300 block of Aquila Drive — Disorderly, no charges

Aquila Drive & 114th Avenue — Hit & run, property damage accident

Saturday, Jan. 25

8600 block of 114th Avenue — Check, forgery

Highway 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage, traffic accident

10100 block of Elm Creek Trail — Drugs, adult cited

Sunday, Jan. 26

Highway 169 & Dowlin Street — Hit & run, property damage accident

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Fraud, credit card

Monday, Jan. 27

11200 block of Rhode Island Avenue — Fraud, scam

100 block of Kimball Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Tuesday, Jan. 28

5600 block of Riverview Circle — Disorderly

12000 block of Business Park Boulevard — Counterfeit currency

12800 block of Monticello Lane — Terroristic threats, adult arrest

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Yukon Avenue & 116th Avenue — DWI, adult arrest

12000 block of Champlin Drive — DWI, adult arrest

100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

Thursday, Jan. 30

West River Road & 117th Avenue — DAC-IPS, adult arrest  

11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Harassment, female receiving harassment  

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, traffic accident  

Belle Aire Drive & Parkview Lane — Robbery, juvenile arrest

Friday, Jan. 31

12000 block of Business Park Boulevard — Counterfeit currency

Saturday, Feb. 1

7700 block of 112th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident

12400 block of Champlin Drive — Terroristic threats

11300 block of Vera Cruz Avenue — Property damage, mailbox

Sunday, Feb. 2

1500 block of Quebec Avenue — Property damage

11500 block of Idaho Avenue — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Monday, Feb. 3

9000 block of 123rd Avenue — Property damage  

Highway 169 & East Hayden Lake Road — Property damage, traffic accident

13300 block of Linwood Forest Circle — Disorderly, no charges  

6200 block of 109th Avenue — Hit & run, property damage accident  

Champlin Drive & 120th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident  

12100 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting

Tuesday, Feb. 4

11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Other

Champlin officers also responded to eight verbal disputes, 20 suspicious activities, nine residential/business alarms, 40 medical/welfare calls, nine traffic complaints, 11 animal complaints and two juvenile complaints.

Champlin officers issued 287 traffic citations, including verbal and written citations.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments