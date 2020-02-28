The following incidents were reported between Jan. 22 and Feb. 2.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
11300 block of Kentucky Avenue — Burglary
11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Theft, shoplifting
13200 block of Valley Forge Lane — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Highway 169 & 117th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Theft, shoplifting
Thursday, Jan. 23
6900 block of 118th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
Friday, Jan. 24
12100 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting
12100 block of Champlin Drive — Counterfeit currency
West River Road & Welcome Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
7600 block of 111th Avenue — Fraud, credit card
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Tamper with motor vehicle
11300 block of Aquila Drive — Disorderly, no charges
Aquila Drive & 114th Avenue — Hit & run, property damage accident
Saturday, Jan. 25
8600 block of 114th Avenue — Check, forgery
Highway 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage, traffic accident
10100 block of Elm Creek Trail — Drugs, adult cited
Sunday, Jan. 26
Highway 169 & Dowlin Street — Hit & run, property damage accident
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Fraud, credit card
Monday, Jan. 27
11200 block of Rhode Island Avenue — Fraud, scam
100 block of Kimball Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Tuesday, Jan. 28
5600 block of Riverview Circle — Disorderly
12000 block of Business Park Boulevard — Counterfeit currency
12800 block of Monticello Lane — Terroristic threats, adult arrest
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Theft, shoplifting
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Yukon Avenue & 116th Avenue — DWI, adult arrest
12000 block of Champlin Drive — DWI, adult arrest
100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
Thursday, Jan. 30
West River Road & 117th Avenue — DAC-IPS, adult arrest
11900 block of Business Park Boulevard — Harassment, female receiving harassment
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, traffic accident
Belle Aire Drive & Parkview Lane — Robbery, juvenile arrest
Friday, Jan. 31
12000 block of Business Park Boulevard — Counterfeit currency
Saturday, Feb. 1
7700 block of 112th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
12400 block of Champlin Drive — Terroristic threats
11300 block of Vera Cruz Avenue — Property damage, mailbox
Sunday, Feb. 2
1500 block of Quebec Avenue — Property damage
11500 block of Idaho Avenue — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Monday, Feb. 3
9000 block of 123rd Avenue — Property damage
Highway 169 & East Hayden Lake Road — Property damage, traffic accident
13300 block of Linwood Forest Circle — Disorderly, no charges
6200 block of 109th Avenue — Hit & run, property damage accident
Champlin Drive & 120th Avenue — Property damage, traffic accident
12100 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting
Tuesday, Feb. 4
11700 block of Emery Village Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Other
Champlin officers also responded to eight verbal disputes, 20 suspicious activities, nine residential/business alarms, 40 medical/welfare calls, nine traffic complaints, 11 animal complaints and two juvenile complaints.
Champlin officers issued 287 traffic citations, including verbal and written citations.
