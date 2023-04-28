Wednesday, March 29
- Juvenile cited for tobacco on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Two adults cited for a disorderly incident on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Thursday March 30
- Juvenile cited for tobacco on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
Friday, March 31
- Two juveniles cited for a disorderly incident on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
Saturday, April 1
- Report of property damage to a vehicle on the 11300 block of Xenia Ave.
- Male receiving harassment on the 6200 block of 111th Ave.
- Report of property damage to a mailbox at Mississippi Drive and River Pines Drive
- Report of property damage to a mailbox on the 5600 block of 111th Ave.
Sunday, April 2
- Theft, no pay of gasoline, reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Female receiving harassment on the 8300 block of Emery Parkway
- Female receiving harassment on the 12100 block of Wisconsin Ave.
- Theft, no pay of gasoline, reported on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
Monday, April 3
- Report of an assault on the 11900 block of Oregon Ave.
Tuesday, April 4
- Theft of a wallet on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Report of counterfeit currency on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive
- Female receiving harassment on the 11600 block of Pond View Court
- Motor vehicle tampered with on the 11800 block of Utah Ave.
Wednesday, April 5
- Theft of a bicycle reported on the 6200 block of 111th Ave.
- Motor vehicle tampered with on the 8500 block of 122 Ave.
- Report of identity theft on the 11000 block of Colorado Ave.
Thursday, April 6
- Adult arrested for drugs at Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave.
- Female receiving harassment on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Friday, April 7
- Adult arrested for drugs at Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Parkway
- Theft of mail reported on the 11200 block of Quebec Ave.
- Shoplifting reported, adult arrested, on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Sunday, April 9
- Report of property damage to a vehicle on the 12400 block of Champlin Drive
- Theft of a wallet reported on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive
- Theft of a wallet reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Monday, April 10
- Female receiving harassment on the 200 block of E. River Parkway
- A fraud, scam reported on the 12100 block of Mississippi Drive
- Male receiving harassment reported on the 11300 block of Louisiana Ave.
- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 400 block of Lancaster Lane
- A fraud, scam reported on the 11200 block of Utah Ave.
- Report of identity theft on the 12100 block of Zealand Ave.
Tuesday, April 11
- Theft of a cellphone on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
Other
- 10 property damage traffic accidents and one hit and run property damage accident.
- Officers issued 170 citations including warnings
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.