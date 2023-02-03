Managing Editor
Wednesday, Jan. 4
- Fraud with counterfeit currency reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Theft of currency reported on the 6200 block of 109th Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 5
- Male receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Female receiving harassment on the 11900 block of Wisconsin Ave.
Saturday, Jan. 7
- A disorderly was reported on the 11500 block of Theatre Drive
Monday, Jan. 9
- Theft of miscellaneous items from a motor vehicle on the 13000 block of Tilden Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
- Fraud or scam reported on the 11600 block of Winnetka Ave.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
- Report of a flee on the 11200 block of Jefferson Hwy.
Thursday, Jan. 12
- Adult arrested for weapons at Hwy. 169 and 109th Ave.
Friday, Jan. 13
- Identity theft reported on the 7000 block of River Shore Lane
Saturday, Jan. 14
- Theft of a purse from a motor vehicle on the 10000 block of Goose Lake Parkway
Tuesday, Jan. 17
- Credit card fraud reported on the 7500 block of 113th Ave.
- A disorderly was reported on the 11200 block of Aquila Drive
Other
- There were six property damage traffic accidents, one personal injury traffic accident, and one hit and run property damage traffic accident
- Officers issued 165 citations including warnings
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.