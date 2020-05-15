The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents from April 15 to 28.
Wednesday, April 15
11600 block of Nevada Lane — Motor vehicle theft
Thursday, April 16
200 block of Dean Ave. E. — Motor vehicle theft, recovered
Friday, April 17
Douglas Drive and 117th Ave. — Stolen property, adult arrested
100 block of Curtis Road — Assault, adult cited
11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Fraud, credit card
8500 block of S. Pond Trail — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Saturday, April 18
Douglas Drive and 111 1/2 Ave. — Drugs, adult cited
Sunday, April 19
7900 block of 113th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Douglas Drive and 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
600 block of W. River Parkway — Drugs, adult arrested
Monday, April 20
11500 block of Parkside Lane — Theft from motor vehicle, tools
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, April 21
11500 block of Idaho Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult arrested
Wednesday, April 22
9400 block of Hillside Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Thursday, April 23
11100 block of Utah Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
1300 block of Dayton Road — Property damage, miscellaneous
Friday, April 24
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Robbery
300 block E. River Entry — Fraud, scam
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Saturday, April 25
11000 block of Independence Ave. — Assault, adult arrested
13400 block of Yorktown Lane — Assault, adult arrested
Sunday, April 26
11600 block of Maryland Lane — Assault, juvenile arrested
Monday, April 27
117th Ave. and Winnetka Ave. — Drugs, adult cited
Tuesday, April 28
10900 block of W. River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
11900 block of Kentucky Ave. — Assault, juvenile arrested
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: six verbal disputes, 16 suspicious calls, seven residential/business alarms, 63 medical/welfare calls, seven loud music/noise, eight traffic complaints, 18 animal complaints, and four juvenile complaints. Officer issued 128 citations including warnings.
