The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents from April 15 to 28.

Wednesday, April 15

11600 block of Nevada Lane — Motor vehicle theft

Thursday, April 16

200 block of Dean Ave. E. — Motor vehicle theft, recovered

Friday, April 17

Douglas Drive and 117th Ave. — Stolen property, adult arrested

100 block of Curtis Road — Assault, adult cited

11900 block of Emery Village Drive — Fraud, credit card

8500 block of S. Pond Trail — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Saturday, April 18

Douglas Drive and 111 1/2 Ave. — Drugs, adult cited

Sunday, April 19

7900 block of 113th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Douglas Drive and 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

600 block of W. River Parkway — Drugs, adult arrested

Monday, April 20

11500 block of Parkside Lane — Theft from motor vehicle, tools

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, April 21

11500 block of Idaho Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult arrested

Wednesday, April 22

9400 block of Hillside Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Thursday, April 23

11100 block of Utah Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

1300 block of Dayton Road — Property damage, miscellaneous

Friday, April 24

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Robbery

300 block E. River Entry — Fraud, scam

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Saturday, April 25

11000 block of Independence Ave. — Assault, adult arrested

13400 block of Yorktown Lane — Assault, adult arrested

Sunday, April 26

11600 block of Maryland Lane — Assault, juvenile arrested

Monday, April 27

117th Ave. and Winnetka Ave. — Drugs, adult cited

Tuesday, April 28

10900 block of W. River Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

11900 block of Kentucky Ave. — Assault, juvenile arrested

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: six verbal disputes, 16 suspicious calls, seven residential/business alarms, 63 medical/welfare calls, seven loud music/noise, eight traffic complaints, 18 animal complaints, and four juvenile complaints. Officer issued 128 citations including warnings.

