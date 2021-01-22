Dec. 23
1100 block of Cartway Road – Fraud, credit card
Elm Creek Parkway and Jefferson Parkway – Property damage, traffic accident
Hwy 169 and Elm Creek Parkway – Property damage, traffic accident
200 block of Elm Creek Parkway – Theft, mail
11700 block of Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident
Highway 169 and 109th Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident
12000 block of Gettysburg Ave. – Assault
Highway 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road – Property damage, traffic accident
Dec. 24
12000 block of Business Park Blvd. – Fraud
Highway 169 and Elm Creek Parkway. – Personal injury, traffic accident
W. River Road and E. Hayden Lake Road – Hit and run property damage accident
200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road – Theft, jewelry
W. River Road and E. Hayden Lake Road – Property damage, traffic accident
12000 block of Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident
Highway 169 and Dayton Road – Property damage, traffic accident
11700 block of Emery Village Drive – Motor vehicle theft
Dec. 25
7500 block of 120th Ave. – Assault, adult arrest
Dec. 28
Jefferson Highway and 109th Ave. – Flee, adult arrest
9500 block of Hillside Drive – Theft, mail
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Hit and run property damage accident
Highway 169 and Elm Creek Parkway – Property damage, traffic accident
Dec. 29
8600 block of 114th Ave. – Theft, shoplifting, adult cited
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. – Disorderly
Highway 169 and 120th Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident
10900 block of Jefferson Circle – Disorderly
Dec. 30
Highway 169 and Dayton Road – Property damage, traffic accident
Douglas Drive and 117th Ave. – Hit and run property damage accident
Business Park Blvd. and 122nd Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident
Dec. 31
109th Ave. and Idaho Ave. – Drugs, adult arrest
1200 block of Cartway Road – Fraud, checking account
8600 block of 114th Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident
14000 block of Marketplace Drive – Property damage, traffic accident
1200 block of Xylon Ave. – Assault, adult arrest
Jan. 1
E. Hayden Lake Road and Highway 169 – Property damage, traffic accident
Jan. 2
Highway 169 and 109th Ave. – DWI, adult arrest
11200 block of Aquila Drive – Property damage, traffic accident
Highway 169 and Elm Creek Parkway. – Personal injury traffic accident
Jan. 3
109th Ave. and Noble Ave. – Stolen property, adult arrest
Jan. 4
10900 block of W. River Road – Drugs, adult arrest
13400 block of Ximines Lane – Fraud, scam
Jan. 5
6500 block of W. River Road – Drugs, adult arrest
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Theft, shoplifting
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: Four verbal disputes, four loud music/noise, 16 suspicious, seven traffic complaints, nine residential/business alarms, four animal complaints, 64 medical/welfare.
Champlin officers issued 147 citations, including warnings
