Dec. 23

1100 block of Cartway Road – Fraud, credit card

Elm Creek Parkway and Jefferson Parkway – Property damage, traffic accident

Hwy 169 and Elm Creek Parkway – Property damage, traffic accident

200 block of Elm Creek Parkway – Theft, mail

11700 block of Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident

Highway 169 and 109th Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident

12000 block of Gettysburg Ave. – Assault

Highway 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road – Property damage, traffic accident

Dec. 24

12000 block of Business Park Blvd. – Fraud

Highway 169 and Elm Creek Parkway. – Personal injury, traffic accident

W. River Road and E. Hayden Lake Road – Hit and run property damage accident

200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road – Theft, jewelry

W. River Road and E. Hayden Lake Road – Property damage, traffic accident

12000 block of Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident

Highway 169 and Dayton Road – Property damage, traffic accident

11700 block of Emery Village Drive – Motor vehicle theft

Dec. 25

7500 block of 120th Ave. – Assault, adult arrest

Dec. 28

Jefferson Highway and 109th Ave. – Flee, adult arrest

9500 block of Hillside Drive – Theft, mail

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Hit and run property damage accident

Highway 169 and Elm Creek Parkway – Property damage, traffic accident

Dec. 29

8600 block of 114th Ave. – Theft, shoplifting, adult cited

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. – Disorderly

Highway 169 and 120th Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident

10900 block of Jefferson Circle – Disorderly

Dec. 30

Highway 169 and Dayton Road – Property damage, traffic accident

Douglas Drive and 117th Ave. – Hit and run property damage accident

Business Park Blvd. and 122nd Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident

Dec. 31

109th Ave. and Idaho Ave. – Drugs, adult arrest

1200 block of Cartway Road – Fraud, checking account

8600 block of 114th Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident

14000 block of Marketplace Drive – Property damage, traffic accident

1200 block of Xylon Ave. – Assault, adult arrest

Jan. 1

E. Hayden Lake Road and Highway 169 – Property damage, traffic accident

Jan. 2

Highway 169 and 109th Ave. – DWI, adult arrest

11200 block of Aquila Drive – Property damage, traffic accident

Highway 169 and Elm Creek Parkway. – Personal injury traffic accident

Jan. 3

109th Ave. and Noble Ave. – Stolen property, adult arrest

Jan. 4

10900 block of W. River Road – Drugs, adult arrest

13400 block of Ximines Lane – Fraud, scam

Jan. 5

6500 block of W. River Road – Drugs, adult arrest

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Theft, shoplifting

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: Four verbal disputes, four loud music/noise, 16 suspicious, seven traffic complaints, nine residential/business alarms, four animal complaints, 64 medical/welfare.

Champlin officers issued 147 citations, including warnings

