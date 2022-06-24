Wednesday, May 25

- Adult cited for giving false name/information at Hwy. 169 and Dayton Road

- Theft of parts from a motor vehicle on the 12900 block of Belle Aire Drive

- Report of an assault on the 7200 block of 110th Circle

- Adult cited for assault on the 5800 block of 111th Ave.

- Shoplifting reported and adult cited on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.

- Male receiving harassment on the 11900 block of Winnetka Ave.

Thursday, May 26

- Theft of miscellaneous items from a motor vehicle on the 6700 block of 120th Ave.

- Adult cited for drugs on the 11400 block of Jefferson Court

- Female receiving harassment on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive

- Adult cited for assault on the 12300 block of Champlin Drive

Friday, May 27

- Female receiving harassment on the 11900 block of Emery Village Drive

- Theft of a bicycle on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.

- Theft reported and adult cited on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.

- Adult cited for assault on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive

Saturday, May 28

- Report of assault on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive

Sunday, May 29

- Adult cited for giving false name/information at Winnetka Ave. and 109th Ave.

Monday, May 30

- Property damage to trees reported at Tanglewood Lane and 109th Ave.

Tuesday, May 31

- Property damage to a light pole reported on the 800 block of Bradford Ave.

- Identity theft reported on the 11000 block of Wisconsin Ave.

- Report of theft of mail on the 10600 block of Brookside Trail

Wednesday, June 1

- Property damage was reported to a vehicle at Trussel Ave. and Independence Ave.

- Shoplifting reported on the 12200 block of Champlin Drive

Thursday, June 2

- Female receiving harassment on the 11300 block of Preserve Lane

- Theft of a purse from a motor vehicle on the 13400 block of Ximines Lane

- Property damage to a door reported on the 300 block of Dean Ave. E.

Friday, June 3

- Shoplifting was reported on the 100 block of Miller Road

Saturday, June 4

- Report of a driving after cancellation at Douglas Drive and 109th Ave.

Sunday, June 5

- Adult cited for obstruction on the 100 block of Miller Road

- Report of someone fleeing on the 8600 block of 109th Ave.

Other

- Six property damage traffic accidents and five hit and run property damage accidents reported

- Officers also responded to 262 citations, including warnings.

