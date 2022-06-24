Managing Editor
Wednesday, May 25
- Adult cited for giving false name/information at Hwy. 169 and Dayton Road
- Theft of parts from a motor vehicle on the 12900 block of Belle Aire Drive
- Report of an assault on the 7200 block of 110th Circle
- Adult cited for assault on the 5800 block of 111th Ave.
- Shoplifting reported and adult cited on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Male receiving harassment on the 11900 block of Winnetka Ave.
Thursday, May 26
- Theft of miscellaneous items from a motor vehicle on the 6700 block of 120th Ave.
- Adult cited for drugs on the 11400 block of Jefferson Court
- Female receiving harassment on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive
- Adult cited for assault on the 12300 block of Champlin Drive
Friday, May 27
- Female receiving harassment on the 11900 block of Emery Village Drive
- Theft of a bicycle on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Theft reported and adult cited on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
- Adult cited for assault on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
Saturday, May 28
- Report of assault on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Sunday, May 29
- Adult cited for giving false name/information at Winnetka Ave. and 109th Ave.
Monday, May 30
- Property damage to trees reported at Tanglewood Lane and 109th Ave.
Tuesday, May 31
- Property damage to a light pole reported on the 800 block of Bradford Ave.
- Identity theft reported on the 11000 block of Wisconsin Ave.
- Report of theft of mail on the 10600 block of Brookside Trail
Wednesday, June 1
- Property damage was reported to a vehicle at Trussel Ave. and Independence Ave.
- Shoplifting reported on the 12200 block of Champlin Drive
Thursday, June 2
- Female receiving harassment on the 11300 block of Preserve Lane
- Theft of a purse from a motor vehicle on the 13400 block of Ximines Lane
- Property damage to a door reported on the 300 block of Dean Ave. E.
Friday, June 3
- Shoplifting was reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
Saturday, June 4
- Report of a driving after cancellation at Douglas Drive and 109th Ave.
Sunday, June 5
- Adult cited for obstruction on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Report of someone fleeing on the 8600 block of 109th Ave.
Other
- Six property damage traffic accidents and five hit and run property damage accidents reported
- Officers also responded to 262 citations, including warnings.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.