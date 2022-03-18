Wednesday, Feb. 16

- Theft of tools from motor vehicle on the 13100 block of Tilde Ave.

- Theft of gasoline, no pay, on the 100 block of Miller Road

- Theft of tools from motor vehicle on the 200 block of Revere Lane

- Theft of license plate from motor vehicle on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.

- Disorderly reported on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

- Property damage to a vehicle reported on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive

Thursday, Feb. 17

- Shoplifting reported on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive

Friday, Feb. 18

- Identity theft reported on the 7600 block of 112th Ave.

- Theft of currency reported on the 11300 block of Aquilla Drive

- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 8600 block of 109th Ave.

Saturday, Feb. 19

- Disorderly reported on the 11600 block of Winnetka Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

- Theft of currency on the 11100 block of Louisiana Court

Wednesday, Feb. 23

- Adult cited for driving after cancellation at W. River Road and Quebec Ave.

- Property damage to a vehicle reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive

- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 400 block of Dayton Road

- Shoplifting reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive

Friday, Feb. 25

- Adult cited for drugs on the 13400 block of Yorktown Lane

- Property damage was reported on the 300 block of Dayton Road

- Theft of miscellaneous items on the 1000 block of W. River Parkway

Saturday, Feb. 26

- Adult cited for drugs at Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave.

Sunday, Feb. 27

- Credit card fraud reported on the 11200 block of Xylon Ave.

Monday, Feb. 28

- A burglary was reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive

- Shoplifting was reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive

- A scam, fraud, was reported on the 11200 block of Wisconsin Ave.

- Two reports of theft of parts from motor vehicles were reported on the 400 block of Dayton Road

Tuesday, March 1

- A scam, fraud, was reported on the 700 block of Bradford Ave.

Other

- Eight property damage traffic accidents and two personal injury traffic accidents were reported

- Officers issued 196 citations including warnings

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

