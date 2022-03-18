Managing Editor
Wednesday, Feb. 16
- Theft of tools from motor vehicle on the 13100 block of Tilde Ave.
- Theft of gasoline, no pay, on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Theft of tools from motor vehicle on the 200 block of Revere Lane
- Theft of license plate from motor vehicle on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Disorderly reported on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
- Property damage to a vehicle reported on the 11900 block of Champlin Drive
Thursday, Feb. 17
- Shoplifting reported on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive
Friday, Feb. 18
- Identity theft reported on the 7600 block of 112th Ave.
- Theft of currency reported on the 11300 block of Aquilla Drive
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 8600 block of 109th Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 19
- Disorderly reported on the 11600 block of Winnetka Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
- Theft of currency on the 11100 block of Louisiana Court
Wednesday, Feb. 23
- Adult cited for driving after cancellation at W. River Road and Quebec Ave.
- Property damage to a vehicle reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 400 block of Dayton Road
- Shoplifting reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
Friday, Feb. 25
- Adult cited for drugs on the 13400 block of Yorktown Lane
- Property damage was reported on the 300 block of Dayton Road
- Theft of miscellaneous items on the 1000 block of W. River Parkway
Saturday, Feb. 26
- Adult cited for drugs at Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave.
Sunday, Feb. 27
- Credit card fraud reported on the 11200 block of Xylon Ave.
Monday, Feb. 28
- A burglary was reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Shoplifting was reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
- A scam, fraud, was reported on the 11200 block of Wisconsin Ave.
- Two reports of theft of parts from motor vehicles were reported on the 400 block of Dayton Road
Tuesday, March 1
- A scam, fraud, was reported on the 700 block of Bradford Ave.
Other
- Eight property damage traffic accidents and two personal injury traffic accidents were reported
- Officers issued 196 citations including warnings
