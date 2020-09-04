The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between Aug. 5 to 22, 2020.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Yorktown Lane & Linwood Forest Circle — Drugs, 2 adults arrested
8900 block of 109th Ave. — Fraud, scam
6200 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident
Thursday, Aug. 6
Cartway Road & Russell Ave. — DWI, adult arrest
12900 block of Revere Lane — Fraud, scam
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting, adult cited
Friday, Aug. 7
Highway 169 & East Hayden Lake Road — Disorderly
11200 block of Virginia Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, currency
300 block of Dean Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage, traffic accident
11900 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Sunday, Aug. 9
11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Fraud, credit card
Monday, Aug. 10
11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Attempted burglary
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Fraud, scam
400 block of Nathan Lane — Identity theft
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly, adult cited
12300 block of Champlin Drive — 2 adults cited
Tuesday, Aug. 11
11300 block of Trillium Lane — Fraud, scam
100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting, adult cited
11300 block of Fernwood Circle — Assault, adult cited
Wednesday, Aug. 12
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrest
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Fraud, credit card
Thursday, Aug. 13
Idaho Ave. & 108th Trail — Drugs, adult arrest
11500 block of Oregon Lane — Motor vehicle theft
11400 block of Zane Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
6200 block of 114th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics
11500 block of Oregon Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, currency
11200 block of Louisiana Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
5900 block of 114th Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
11900 block of Porter Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment
12400 block of Business Park Blvd. — DWI, adult arrest
Friday, Aug. 14
10900 block of Colorado Ave. — Terroristic threats
1200 block of W. River Road — Burglary, bicycle
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — shoplifting
11400 block of Louisiana Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
Saturday, Aug. 15
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Counterfeit currency
Sunday, Aug. 16
Highway 169 & West River Road — Drugs, 2 adults arrested
6500 block of 116 ½ Ave. — Fraud, scam
13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Assault, adult arrest
8400 block of 124th Lane — Obstruction, adult arrest
Quebec Ave. & 117th Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident
Tuesday, Aug. 18
11100 block of Hillsboro Court — Fraud, scam
11200 block of Aquila Drive — Theft, currency
1300 block of Xylon Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
117th Ave. & West River Road — Property damage, traffic accident
12200 block of Zealand Circle — Flee, adult arrest
10900 block of Douglas Drive — Property damage, traffic accident
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, no pay, gasoline
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: five verbal disputes, 12 loud music/noise, 33 suspicious, 10 traffic complaints, 14 residential/business alarm, 19 animal complaints, 60 medical/welfare, two juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 329 citations, including warnings.
