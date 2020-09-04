The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between Aug. 5 to 22, 2020.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Yorktown Lane & Linwood Forest Circle — Drugs, 2 adults arrested

8900 block of 109th Ave. — Fraud, scam

6200 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident

Thursday, Aug. 6

Cartway Road & Russell Ave. — DWI, adult arrest

12900 block of Revere Lane — Fraud, scam

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting, adult cited

Friday, Aug. 7

Highway 169 & East Hayden Lake Road — Disorderly

11200 block of Virginia Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, currency

300 block of Dean Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage, traffic accident

11900 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Sunday, Aug. 9

11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Fraud, credit card

Monday, Aug. 10

11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — Attempted burglary

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Fraud, scam

400 block of Nathan Lane — Identity theft

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly, adult cited

12300 block of Champlin Drive — 2 adults cited

Tuesday, Aug. 11

11300 block of Trillium Lane — Fraud, scam

100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting, adult cited

11300 block of Fernwood Circle — Assault, adult cited

Wednesday, Aug. 12

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrest

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Fraud, credit card

Thursday, Aug. 13

Idaho Ave. & 108th Trail — Drugs, adult arrest

11500 block of Oregon Lane — Motor vehicle theft

11400 block of Zane Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

6200 block of 114th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics

11500 block of Oregon Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, currency

11200 block of Louisiana Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

5900 block of 114th Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

11900 block of Porter Drive — Harassment, female receiving harassment

12400 block of Business Park Blvd. — DWI, adult arrest

Friday, Aug. 14

10900 block of Colorado Ave. — Terroristic threats

1200 block of W. River Road — Burglary, bicycle

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — shoplifting

11400 block of Louisiana Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

Saturday, Aug. 15

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Counterfeit currency

Sunday, Aug. 16

Highway 169 & West River Road — Drugs, 2 adults arrested

6500 block of 116 ½ Ave. — Fraud, scam

13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Assault, adult arrest

8400 block of 124th Lane — Obstruction, adult arrest

Quebec Ave. & 117th Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident

Tuesday, Aug. 18

11100 block of Hillsboro Court — Fraud, scam

11200 block of Aquila Drive — Theft, currency

1300 block of Xylon Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

117th Ave. & West River Road — Property damage, traffic accident

12200 block of Zealand Circle — Flee, adult arrest

10900 block of Douglas Drive — Property damage, traffic accident

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, no pay, gasoline

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: five verbal disputes, 12 loud music/noise, 33 suspicious, 10 traffic complaints, 14 residential/business alarm, 19 animal complaints, 60 medical/welfare, two juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 329 citations, including warnings.

