Wednesday, Jan. 5 - Attempted burglary on 12000 block of Porter Drive
- Male receiving harassment on the 200 block of Pilgrim Court
Thursday, Jan. 6- Tampering with motor vehicles reported on 10900 block of Maryland Ave., 800 block of Elm Creek Circle, and at W. Hayden Lake Road and Cobblestone Road
- Recovered stolen property reported on 11600 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Unemployment fraud reported on the 1000 block of Orleans Lane
- Theft of miscellaneous items from motor vehicle on the 10900 block of Mississippi Drive
Friday, Jan. 7- Unemployment fraud reported on the 11100 block of Louisiana Court
- Female receiving harassment on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
Saturday, Jan. 8 - Male receiving harassment on the 12300 block of Zealand Circle
- Reports of fraud (scams) on the 11800 block of Emery Village Drive and the 11200 block of Jersey Ave.
Monday, Jan. 10- Adult arrested for assault on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Mailbox damaged on the 200 block of E. River Parkway
- Male receiving harassment on the 10900 block of Rhode Island Circle
- Identity theft reported on the 12100 block of Yukon Ave.
- Theft of electronics reported on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 11- Theft of miscellaneous items from motor vehicle on the 10900 block of Idaho Ave.
- Fraud was reported on the 8400 block of 122nd Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 13- Unemployment fraud was reported on the 11900 block of Emery Village Drive
Friday, Jan. 14- Female receiving harassment on the 400 block of Belle Aire Drive
- Check forgery reported on the 12200 block of Ensign Ave.
- Theft of electronics on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Adult cited for a disorderly on the 10900 block of Idaho Ave.
Saturday, Jan. 15- Fleeing reported at Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave.
- Assault reported on the 12100 block of Mississippi Drive
Sunday, Jan. 16- Male receiving harassment on the 30 block of Dean Ave.
- Assault reported on the 11700 block of Emery Village Drive
Monday, Jan. 17- Identity theft reported on the 6900 block of 118th Ave.
- Theft of services reported on the 12400 block of Champlin Drive
- An assault was reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Shoplifting was reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 - Adult cited for reporting false name/information at 114th Ave. and Douglas Drive
Other- Responded to two personal injury traffic accidents, eight property damage traffic accidents, and two hit and run property damage accidents.
- Officers issued 121 citations including warnings.
