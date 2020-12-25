Wednesday, Nov. 25
100 block of Miller Road – Property damage, traffic accident
Friday, Nov. 27
8600 block of 114th Ave. – Robbery, adult arrest
Saturday, Nov. 28
12000 block of Zealand Ave. – Assault, no arrest
Hwy 169 & Miller Road – Drugs, adult arrest
Sunday, Nov. 29
8100 block of 109th Place – Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle part
Monday, Nov. 30
10900 block of Hillsboro Ave. – Assault, adult arrested
7600 block of 120th Ave. – Harassment, female receiving harassment
200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road – Fraud, credit card
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Property damage, traffic accident
Tuesday, Dec. 1
500 block of Pebble Road – Theft, mail
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11900 block of Business Park Blvd – Forgery, check
11200 block of Georgia Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
700 block of W. River Road – Theft from motor vehicle, electronics
Thursday, Dec. 3
100 block of Kimball Drive – Harassment, female receiving harassment
12200 block of Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident
10900 block of W. River Road – Property damage, traffic accident
11000 block of W. River Road – Fraud, scam
11400 block of Marketplace Drive – Obstruction, juvenile cited
Friday, Dec. 4
11500 block of Oregon Ave. – Identity theft
Saturday, Dec. 5
7300 block of 117th Ave. – Obstruction, adult cited
11000 block of Brittany Drive – Property damage
Sunday, Dec. 6
12000 block of Champlin Drive – Hit and run property damage traffic accident
600 block of W. River Parkway – Fraud, scam
Monday, Dec. 7
12000 block of Champlin Drive – Hit and run property damage traffic accident
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, vehicle
7000 block of River Shore Lane – Identity theft
Elm Creek Crossing and French Lake Road – Hit and run property damage accident
11600 block of Magnolia Court – Fraud, credit card
Highway 169 and Elm Creek Parkway – Drugs, adult arrest
Tuesday, Dec. 8
12000 block of Champlin Drive – Disorderly
Champlin Drive and Ensign Ave. – DAC, IPS, adult arrest
Other
Champlin officers also responded to:
Three verbal disputes, three loud music/noise, 21 suspicious, three traffic complaints, 14 residential/business alarms, 10 animal complaints, 55 medical/welfare, one juvenile complaint.
Champlin officers issued 228 citations including warnings.
