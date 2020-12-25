Wednesday, Nov. 25

100 block of Miller Road – Property damage, traffic accident

Friday, Nov. 27

8600 block of 114th Ave. – Robbery, adult arrest

Saturday, Nov. 28

12000 block of Zealand Ave. – Assault, no arrest

Hwy 169 & Miller Road – Drugs, adult arrest

Sunday, Nov. 29

8100 block of 109th Place – Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle part

Monday, Nov. 30

10900 block of Hillsboro Ave. – Assault, adult arrested

7600 block of 120th Ave. – Harassment, female receiving harassment

200 block of E. Hayden Lake Road – Fraud, credit card

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Property damage, traffic accident

Tuesday, Dec. 1

500 block of Pebble Road – Theft, mail

Wednesday, Dec. 2

11900 block of Business Park Blvd – Forgery, check

11200 block of Georgia Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

700 block of W. River Road – Theft from motor vehicle, electronics

Thursday, Dec. 3

100 block of Kimball Drive – Harassment, female receiving harassment

12200 block of Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident

10900 block of W. River Road – Property damage, traffic accident

11000 block of W. River Road – Fraud, scam

11400 block of Marketplace Drive – Obstruction, juvenile cited

Friday, Dec. 4

11500 block of Oregon Ave. – Identity theft

Saturday, Dec. 5

7300 block of 117th Ave. – Obstruction, adult cited

11000 block of Brittany Drive – Property damage

Sunday, Dec. 6

12000 block of Champlin Drive – Hit and run property damage traffic accident

600 block of W. River Parkway – Fraud, scam

Monday, Dec. 7

12000 block of Champlin Drive – Hit and run property damage traffic accident

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, vehicle

7000 block of River Shore Lane – Identity theft

Elm Creek Crossing and French Lake Road – Hit and run property damage accident

11600 block of Magnolia Court – Fraud, credit card

Highway 169 and Elm Creek Parkway – Drugs, adult arrest

Tuesday, Dec. 8

12000 block of Champlin Drive – Disorderly

Champlin Drive and Ensign Ave. – DAC, IPS, adult arrest

Other

Champlin officers also responded to:

Three verbal disputes, three loud music/noise, 21 suspicious, three traffic complaints, 14 residential/business alarms, 10 animal complaints, 55 medical/welfare, one juvenile complaint.

Champlin officers issued 228 citations including warnings.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments