A 17-year-old from Coon Rapids has received a 22-year prison sentence for murdering a man during an attempted robbery in Minneapolis last year.

Jered Ohsman pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of 39-year-old Steven Markey, of Maple Grove. His sentencing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on July 6 Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentenced him as an adult to 261 months in prison with 390 days credit for time served.

Minnesota sentencing guidelines presume an offender will serve two-thirds of a prison sentence in custody and one-third on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint, Markey was parked in his car near the intersection of 14th Avenue Northeast and Tyler Street Northeast around 4:50 p.m. June 11, 2019. Wearing bandannas over their faces, Ohsman, who was 16 at the time, and a 15-year-old accomplice approached Markey, planning to rob him and steal his car, the complaint says.

Ohsman was armed with a .22-caliber Ruger, while the 15-year-old had a 9 mm Glock, and both suspects fired their weapons dur-ing the robbery, according to the complaint.

Markey was shot multiple times and tried to flee the scene but crashed into a building a block away and later died of his gunshot wounds, the complaint says.

In the hours after the homicide, Ohsman and the 15-year-old stole a Honda CR-V in St. Louis Park and used it to commit a burglary in New Hope before Ohsman crashed the vehicle while fleeing, according to the complaint.

Ohsman later wrote a letter of apology to the victim’s family and claimed responsibility for the killing, according to the complaint.

