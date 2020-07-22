A 17-year-old from Coon Rapids has received a 22-year prison sentence for murdering a man during an attempted robbery in Minneapolis last year.
Jered Ohsman pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of 39-year-old Steven Markey, of Maple Grove. His sentencing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on July 6 Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentenced him as an adult to 261 months in prison with 390 days credit for time served.
Minnesota sentencing guidelines presume an offender will serve two-thirds of a prison sentence in custody and one-third on supervised release.
According to the criminal complaint, Markey was parked in his car near the intersection of 14th Avenue Northeast and Tyler Street Northeast around 4:50 p.m. June 11, 2019. Wearing bandannas over their faces, Ohsman, who was 16 at the time, and a 15-year-old accomplice approached Markey, planning to rob him and steal his car, the complaint says.
Ohsman was armed with a .22-caliber Ruger, while the 15-year-old had a 9 mm Glock, and both suspects fired their weapons dur-ing the robbery, according to the complaint.
Markey was shot multiple times and tried to flee the scene but crashed into a building a block away and later died of his gunshot wounds, the complaint says.
In the hours after the homicide, Ohsman and the 15-year-old stole a Honda CR-V in St. Louis Park and used it to commit a burglary in New Hope before Ohsman crashed the vehicle while fleeing, according to the complaint.
Ohsman later wrote a letter of apology to the victim’s family and claimed responsibility for the killing, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.