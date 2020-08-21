The Albertville Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Aug. 9 and 15.
Sunday, Aug. 9
57th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
74th Lane NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
57th Street NE: Severe weather or natural disaster standby
Monday, Aug. 10
57th Street NE: Severe weather or natural disaster standby
Tuesday, Aug. 11
77th Street NE, Otsego: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Kahl Ave. NE: Carbon monoxide incident
Nashua Ave. NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route
Kalenda Ave. NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route
Melby Ave. NE, St. Michael: Lightning strike (no fire)
Main Ave. NE: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Friday, Aug. 14
57th Street NE: Cover assignment, standby, moveup
