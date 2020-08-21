The Albertville Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Aug. 9 and 15.

Sunday, Aug. 9

57th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

74th Lane NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

57th Street NE: Severe weather or natural disaster standby

Monday, Aug. 10

57th Street NE: Severe weather or natural disaster standby

Tuesday, Aug. 11

77th Street NE, Otsego: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Kahl Ave. NE: Carbon monoxide incident

Nashua Ave. NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route

Kalenda Ave. NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route

Melby Ave. NE, St. Michael: Lightning strike (no fire)

Main Ave. NE: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Friday, Aug. 14

57th Street NE: Cover assignment, standby, moveup

