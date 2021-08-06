Sunday, July 25

Ramier Ave. NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route

Monday, July 26

Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction

Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Tuesday, July 27

Interstate 94, St. Michael: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Wednesday, July 28

Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

77th Street NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville: Medical assist, assist EMS crew

Thursday, July 29

74th Lane NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Friday, July 30

60th Street NE, Albertville: Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

Saturday, July 31

76th Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route

O Dean Ave. NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route

Karston Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments