Sunday, July 25
Ramier Ave. NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route
Monday, July 26
Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction
Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Tuesday, July 27
Interstate 94, St. Michael: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Wednesday, July 28
Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
77th Street NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville: Medical assist, assist EMS crew
Thursday, July 29
74th Lane NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Friday, July 30
60th Street NE, Albertville: Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke
Saturday, July 31
76th Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route
O Dean Ave. NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route
Karston Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
