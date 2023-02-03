Sunday, Jan. 15
- Dispatched and canceled en route on 62nd St. NE, Otsego.
- Dispatched and canceled en route on 96th St. NE, Otsego.
Monday, Jan. 16
- Dispatched and canceled en route on Oakwood Avenue NE, Otsego.
- EMS call excluding vehicle accident with injury on MacKenzie Avenue NE, Otsego.
- Dispatched and canceled en route on Kahl Way NE, Otsego.
- EMS call excluding vehicle accident with injury on 95th St. NE, Otsego.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
- Dispatched and canceled en route on I-94 in St. Michael.
- Dispatched and canceled en route on I-94 in Albertville.
- Dispatched and canceled en route on Labeaux Avenue NE, Albertville.
- Building fire on County Road 37 NE, Albertville.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
- EMS call excluding vehicle accident with injury on 74th Lane NE, Otsego.
Thursday, Jan. 19
- Mobile property vehicle fire on I-94 in Otsego.
Friday, Jan. 20
- EMS call excluding vehicle accident with injury on Martin Farms Avenue NE, Otsego.
- Dispatched and canceled en route on Kalland Avenue NE, Albertville.
Saturday, Jan. 21
- Dispatched and canceled en route on Lachman Ave NE in Albertville.
- EMS call excluding vehicle accident with injury on 53rd St. NE, Albertville.
Sunday, Jan. 22
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on County Road 37 NE, Albertville.
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on 95th St. NE, Otsego.
Monday, Jan. 23
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on 64th St. NE, Albertville,
- Carbon monoxide incident on Landau Avenue NE, Otsego.
- Dispatched and canceled en route on Lander Avenue NE, Albertville.
- Dispatched and canceled en route on Jamison Avenue NE, Monticello,
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries on I-94, Otsego.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 3:59 p.m. at Kalland Circle NE, Otsego.
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 5:05 p.m. at Kalland Circle NE, Otsego.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at Kalland Avenue NE, Albertville.
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 74th St. NE, Otsego.
- Dispatched and canceled en route at MacKenzie Avenue NE, Otsego.
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 95th St. NE, Otsego.
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Karston Avenue NE, Albertville.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 53rd St. NE, Albertville.
Friday, Jan. 27
- Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill at Lamplight Drive, Albertville.
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 53rd Circle NE, Albertville.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 65th St. NE, Otsego.
- Smoke or odor removal at County Road 37 NE, Albertville.
