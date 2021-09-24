Monday, Sept. 13

64th St. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Lakewood Circle NE, Albertville: Lightning strike, no fire

Lachman Ave. NE , Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Interstate 94, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

57th St. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Lander Ave. NE, Otsego: Medical assist, assist EMS crew

Karston Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Thursday, Sept. 16

Lander Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Friday, Sept. 17

105th St. NE, Otsego: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction

Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments