Monday, Sept. 13
64th St. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Lakewood Circle NE, Albertville: Lightning strike, no fire
Lachman Ave. NE , Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Interstate 94, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
57th St. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Lander Ave. NE, Otsego: Medical assist, assist EMS crew
Karston Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Thursday, Sept. 16
Lander Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Friday, Sept. 17
105th St. NE, Otsego: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction
Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: Smoke scare, odor of smoke
