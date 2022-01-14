Sunday, Jan. 2

CO detector activation due to malfunction — 58th Street NE, Albertville.

Chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue — 60th Street NE, Albertville.

Monday, Jan. 3

Sprinkler activation due to malfunction — Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville

Tuesday, Jan. 4

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego

Sprinkler activation due to malfunction — Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Dispatched and canceled en route — Interstate 94, Albertville

Dispatched and canceled en route — Interstate 94, St. Michael

Building fire — Harff Road, Greenfield

Thursday, Jan. 6

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Manchester Way NE, Otsego

Friday, Jan. 7

CO detector activation due to malfunction — 57th Street NE, Albertville

Saturday, Jan. 8

Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO — Kalenda Ave. NE, St. Michael

