Sunday, Jan. 2
CO detector activation due to malfunction — 58th Street NE, Albertville.
Chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue — 60th Street NE, Albertville.
Monday, Jan. 3
Sprinkler activation due to malfunction — Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville
Tuesday, Jan. 4
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego
Sprinkler activation due to malfunction — Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Dispatched and canceled en route — Interstate 94, Albertville
Dispatched and canceled en route — Interstate 94, St. Michael
Building fire — Harff Road, Greenfield
Thursday, Jan. 6
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Manchester Way NE, Otsego
Friday, Jan. 7
CO detector activation due to malfunction — 57th Street NE, Albertville
Saturday, Jan. 8
Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO — Kalenda Ave. NE, St. Michael
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.