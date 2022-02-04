Sunday, Jan. 23 - Dispatched and canceled en route - I-94, Albertville

Monday, Jan. 24 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 52nd St. NE, Albertville

Tuesday, Jan. 25 - Motor vehicle accident with injuries - Jason Ave. NE, Albertville

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - 73rd St. NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 76th St. NE, Otsego

- ​Dispatched and canceled en route - Main Ave. NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 57th St. NE, Albertville

Wednesday, Jan. 26 - Dispatched and canceled en route - 95th St. NE, Otsego

- Dispatched and canceled enroute - Mackenzie AVE NE, Otsego

- Dispatched and canceled enroute - Martin Farms AVE NE, Otsego

Thursday, Jan. 27 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Lander Ave. NE, Albertville

Friday, Jan. 28 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Marx Ave. NE, Otsego

