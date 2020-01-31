Tuesday, Jan. 21

Kahler Road NE, Albertville. Building fire.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

95th Street NE, Otsego, Motor vehicle crash with injuries.

61st Street NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Main Avenue NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Kahler Circle NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Friday, Jan. 24

65th Street NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Mcallister Avenue NE, Otsego. Passenger vehicle fire.

