Sunday, March 13

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 73rd Street NE, Otsego

Monday, March 14

- Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - Interstate 94, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Lacentre Ave. NE, Albertville

Tuesday, March 15

- Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - 73rd Street NE, Otsego

Wednesday, March 16

- Dispatched and canceled enroute - ​Oakwood Ave. NE, Otsego

- Carbon monoxide incident - Lander Ave. NE, Otsego

- Dispatched and canceled enroute - 69th Lane NE, Otsego

Thursday, March 17

- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville

Tags

Load comments