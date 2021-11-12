Sunday, Oct. 31

73rd Street NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

County Road 37 NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

Lancaster Way NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Kadler Ave. NE, Otsego: Unauthorized burning

Monday, Nov. 1

Interstate 94, Albertville: Passenger vehicle fire

53rd Street NE, Albertville: Medical assist, assisted EMS crew

Tuesday, Nov. 2

72nd Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route

Manchester Way NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Large Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Friday, Nov. 5

Laketowne Pace NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Saturday, Nov. 6

Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

