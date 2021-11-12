Sunday, Oct. 31
73rd Street NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
County Road 37 NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
Lancaster Way NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Kadler Ave. NE, Otsego: Unauthorized burning
Monday, Nov. 1
Interstate 94, Albertville: Passenger vehicle fire
53rd Street NE, Albertville: Medical assist, assisted EMS crew
Tuesday, Nov. 2
72nd Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route
Manchester Way NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Large Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Friday, Nov. 5
Laketowne Pace NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Saturday, Nov. 6
Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
