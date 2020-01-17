Tuesday, Jan. 7

Mcallister Avenue NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Lansing Avenue NE, Albertville. Building fire.

Friday, Jan. 10

Laketowne Pl NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Jason Ave NE, Albertville. Medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Saturday, Jan. 11

71st St NE, Otsego. Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional.

74th St NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Jason Ave NE, Albertville. Motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Sunday, Jan. 12

County Road 37 Hwy NE, Albertville. Smoke scare, odor of smoke.

Lachman Ave NE, Albertville. Dispatched and cancelled en route.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments