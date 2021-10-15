Sunday, Oct. 3
64th Lane NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Monday, Oct. 4
72nd Court NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
61st Street NE, Albertville: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Lydia Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Kahler Court NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego: Smoke scare, odor of smoke
Thursday, Oct. 7
Lambert Lane NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Friday, Oct. 8
Langley Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
73rd Street NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Marx Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Mackenzie Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Saturday, Oct. 9
Lander Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Mackenzie Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
