Sunday, Oct. 3

64th Lane NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Monday, Oct. 4

72nd Court NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

61st Street NE, Albertville: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Lydia Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Kahler Court NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego: Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Thursday, Oct. 7

Lambert Lane NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Friday, Oct. 8

Langley Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

73rd Street NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Marx Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Mackenzie Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Saturday, Oct. 9

Lander Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Mackenzie Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments