Monday, Dec. 13
Smoke detector activation due to malfunction — Lancaster Way NE, Albertville
Tuesday, Dec. 14
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Lancaster Way NE, Albertville
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Jason Court NE, Albertville
Wednesday, Dec. 15
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kassel Aave. NE, Albertville
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) — 74th Street NE, Otsego
Dispatched and canceled en route — 53rd Street NE, Albertville
False alarm or false call, other — Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville
Thursday, Dec. 16
Cooking fire, confined to container — Kalland Ave. NE, Otsego
Dispatched and canceled enroute — 71st Street NE, Otsego
Service call, other — Kaeding Circle NE, Otsego
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 57th Street NE, Albertville
Friday, Dec. 17
Dispatched and canceled enroute — Lasalle Circle NE, Albertville
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill — I-94, Clearwater
Saturday, Dec. 18
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Lander Ave. NE, Otsego
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego
