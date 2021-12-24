Monday, Dec. 13

​Smoke detector activation due to malfunction — Lancaster Way NE, Albertville

Tuesday, Dec. 14

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Lancaster Way NE, Albertville

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Jason Court NE, Albertville

Wednesday, Dec. 15

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kassel Aave. NE, Albertville

Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) — 74th Street NE, Otsego

Dispatched and canceled en route — 53rd Street NE, Albertville

False alarm or false call, other — Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville

Thursday, Dec. 16

Cooking fire, confined to container — Kalland Ave. NE, Otsego

Dispatched and canceled enroute — 71st Street NE, Otsego

Service call, other — Kaeding Circle NE, Otsego

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 57th Street NE, Albertville

Friday, Dec. 17

Dispatched and canceled enroute — Lasalle Circle NE, Albertville

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill — I-94, Clearwater

Saturday, Dec. 18

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Lander Ave. NE, Otsego

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego

