Tuesday, Feb. 4

Kalland Avenue NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

51st Street NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Kahler Court NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Friday, Feb. 5

Karston Avenue NE, Albertville. Smoke scare, odor of smoke.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments