Sunday, Sept. 5
57th Street NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Interstate 94, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Kahl Way NE, Otsego: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction
Monday, Sept. 6
72nd Court NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Interstate 94, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Interstate 94, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
Maclaren Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Kalland Court NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
77th Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route
Thursday, Sept. 9
75th Street NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Friday, Sept. 10
Jason Court NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Saturday, Sept. 11
Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
60th Street NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
66th Court NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Main Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
