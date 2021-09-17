Sunday, Sept. 5

57th Street NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Interstate 94, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Kahl Way NE, Otsego: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction

Monday, Sept. 6

72nd Court NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Interstate 94, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Interstate 94, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

Maclaren Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Kalland Court NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

77th Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route

Thursday, Sept. 9

75th Street NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Friday, Sept. 10

Jason Court NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Saturday, Sept. 11

Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

60th Street NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

66th Court NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Main Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments