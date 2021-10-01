Sunday, Sept. 19
Cannon Drive NE, Otsego: Grass fire
Monday, Sept. 20
Jansen Ave. NE, Otsego: Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional
Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Lander Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Interstate 94, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Little Ave. NE, Otsego: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO
Lacentre Ave. NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Jason Lane NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Thursday, Sept. 23
Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Lacentre Ave. NE, Albertville: Carbon monoxide incident
Friday, Sept. 24
Lambert Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Lander Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Main Street N, St. Michael: Building fire
95th Street NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Saturday, Sept. 25
Large Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
54th Street NE, Albertville: Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional
57th Street NE, Albertville: Medical assist, assist EMS crew
Needham Ave. NE, Otsego: Building fire
Manchester Way NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
