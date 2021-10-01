Sunday, Sept. 19

Cannon Drive NE, Otsego: Grass fire

Monday, Sept. 20

Jansen Ave. NE, Otsego: Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional

Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Lander Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Interstate 94, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Little Ave. NE, Otsego: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO

Lacentre Ave. NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Jason Lane NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Thursday, Sept. 23

Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Lacentre Ave. NE, Albertville: Carbon monoxide incident

Friday, Sept. 24

Lambert Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Lander Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Main Street N, St. Michael: Building fire

95th Street NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Saturday, Sept. 25

Large Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

54th Street NE, Albertville: Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional

57th Street NE, Albertville: Medical assist, assist EMS crew

Needham Ave. NE, Otsego: Building fire

Manchester Way NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

