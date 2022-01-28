Sunday, Jan. 16

​- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO - ​64th Way NE, Albertville

- CO detector activation due to malfunction - Lander Ave. NE, Otsego

- CO detector activation due to malfunction - 54th Street NE, Albertville

Monday, Jan. 17

- CO detector activation due to malfunction - Maclaren Ave. NE, Otsego

Tuesday, Jan. 18

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville

Thursday, Jan. 20

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries - I-94, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - East Laketowne Drive NE, Albertville

Friday, Jan. 21

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries - I-94, Albertville

Saturday, Jan. 22

- Dispatched and canceled enroute - I94, Albertville

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - Kalenda Court NE, Albertville

