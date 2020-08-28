The Albertville Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Aug. 16 and 22.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Lander Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Monday, Aug. 17

Kalland Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Kahl Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

70th Street NE, Otsego: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Kalland Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

O Dean Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

County Road 37 NE: Dispatched and canceled en route

Friday, Aug. 21

Lamplight Drive NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Saturday, Aug. 22

54th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

