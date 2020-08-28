The Albertville Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Aug. 16 and 22.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Lander Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Monday, Aug. 17
Kalland Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Kahl Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
70th Street NE, Otsego: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Kalland Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
O Dean Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
County Road 37 NE: Dispatched and canceled en route
Friday, Aug. 21
Lamplight Drive NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Saturday, Aug. 22
54th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
