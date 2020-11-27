Monday, Nov. 16
Main Ave. NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Lambert Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Marx Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
78th Court NE, Otsego: Building fire
Friday, Nov. 20
Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Saturday, Nov. 21
Maclynn Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
