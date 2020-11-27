Monday, Nov. 16

Main Ave. NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Lambert Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Marx Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

78th Court NE, Otsego: Building fire

Friday, Nov. 20

Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Saturday, Nov. 21

Maclynn Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments