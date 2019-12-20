Wednesday, Dec. 11
61st St NE, Albertville. Carbon monoxide incident.
Lymon Ave NE, Albertville. Gas leak (natural gas or LPG).
Labeaux Ave NE, Albertville. Gas leak (natural gas or LPG).
I-94, Albertville. Motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Friday, Dec. 13
Kama Ln NE, Albertville. Dispatched and cancelled en route.
Kaeding Cir NE, Otsego. Smoke scare, odor of smoke.
Saturday, Dec. 14
60th St. NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
