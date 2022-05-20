Monday, May 9

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Lachman Ave. NE, Otsego

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Marshall Ave. NE, Otsego

Tuesday, May 10

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville

Wednesday, May 11

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 57th Street NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kagan Circle NE, Otsego

Friday, May 13

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 62nd Street NE, Albertville

- Medical assist, assist EMS crew - Marshall Ave. NE, Otsego

Saturday, May 14

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Kadler Ave. NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kahler Circle NE, Otsego

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 70th Street NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 72nd Street NE, Otsego

