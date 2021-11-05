Monday, Oct. 25

62nd Street NE, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries

Lachman Ave. NE, Otsego: Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Tuesday, Oct. 26

57th Street NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Large Ave. NE, Otsego: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction

Thursday, Oct. 28

96th Street NE, Otsego: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments