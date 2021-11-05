Monday, Oct. 25
62nd Street NE, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
Lachman Ave. NE, Otsego: Smoke scare, odor of smoke
Tuesday, Oct. 26
57th Street NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Large Ave. NE, Otsego: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction
Thursday, Oct. 28
96th Street NE, Otsego: Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire
