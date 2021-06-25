Sunday, June 13

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at 85th Street NE, Otsego.

Tuesday, June 15

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at I-94.

Wednesday, June 16

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Maclynn Avenue NE, Otsego.

Friday, June 18

Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at Labeaux Avenue NE.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at County Road 37 Highway NE.

Saturday, June 19

Building fire at Iris Lane SW, St. Michael.

