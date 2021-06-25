Sunday, June 13
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at 85th Street NE, Otsego.
Tuesday, June 15
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at I-94.
Wednesday, June 16
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Maclynn Avenue NE, Otsego.
Friday, June 18
Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) at Labeaux Avenue NE.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at County Road 37 Highway NE.
Saturday, June 19
Building fire at Iris Lane SW, St. Michael.
