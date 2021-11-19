Sunday, Nov. 7

77th Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route

Main Ave. NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

61st Street NE, Albertville: Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Kalenda Court NE, Albertville: Steam, other gas mistaken for smoke, other

Monday, Nov. 8

Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Lannon Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Wednesday, Nov. 10

73rd Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en rout

Thursday, Nov. 11

Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Friday, Nov. 12

53rd Street NE, Albertville: Medical assist, assist EMS crew

Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Saturday, Nov. 13

Mason Ave. NE, Otsego: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments