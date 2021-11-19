Sunday, Nov. 7
77th Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route
Main Ave. NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
61st Street NE, Albertville: Smoke scare, odor of smoke
Kalenda Court NE, Albertville: Steam, other gas mistaken for smoke, other
Monday, Nov. 8
Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Lannon Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Wednesday, Nov. 10
73rd Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en rout
Thursday, Nov. 11
Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Friday, Nov. 12
53rd Street NE, Albertville: Medical assist, assist EMS crew
Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Saturday, Nov. 13
Mason Ave. NE, Otsego: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.