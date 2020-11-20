Monday, Nov. 9

Manchester Way NE, Otsego: Medical assist, assist EMS crew

Lambert Ln NE, Otsego: Electrical wiring/equipment problem

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Kagan Court NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Labeaux Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Karston Drive NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Chelsea Road, Monticello: Cover assignment, standby, move up

Thursday, Nov. 12

Interstate 94, Monticello: Passenger vehicle fire

Friday, Nov. 13

Kalenda Court NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Interstate 94: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries

72nd St. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

