Monday, Nov. 9
Manchester Way NE, Otsego: Medical assist, assist EMS crew
Lambert Ln NE, Otsego: Electrical wiring/equipment problem
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Kagan Court NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Labeaux Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Karston Drive NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Chelsea Road, Monticello: Cover assignment, standby, move up
Thursday, Nov. 12
Interstate 94, Monticello: Passenger vehicle fire
Friday, Nov. 13
Kalenda Court NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Interstate 94: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
72nd St. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
