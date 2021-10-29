Monday, Oct. 18

Kaeding Ave.. NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route

50th Street NE, Albertville: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction

County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville: Smoke scare, odor of smoke

Kahler Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Interstate 94, St. Michael: Dispatched and canceled en route

Labeaux Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction

Interstate 94, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

Thursday, Oct. 21

Lander Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Friday, Oct. 22

Kahler Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

65th Circle NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route

57th Street NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments