Monday, Oct. 18
Kaeding Ave.. NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route
50th Street NE, Albertville: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction
County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville: Smoke scare, odor of smoke
Kahler Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Interstate 94, St. Michael: Dispatched and canceled en route
Labeaux Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: Alarm system sounded due to malfunction
Interstate 94, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
Thursday, Oct. 21
Lander Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Friday, Oct. 22
Kahler Drive NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
65th Circle NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route
57th Street NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
