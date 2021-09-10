Sunday, Aug. 29
Hillcrest Drive SE, St. Michael: Dispatched and canceled en route
Interstate 94, Albertville: Two motor vehicle accidents with injuries
Monday, Aug. 30
50th Street NE, Albertville: Power line down
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Main Avenue NE, Albertville: Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional
Large Avenue NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Thursday, Sept. 2
90th Street NE, Otsego: Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire
Kassel Avenue NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Friday, Sept. 3
57th Street NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Saturday, Sept. 4
Lambert Avenue NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.