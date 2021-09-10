Sunday, Aug. 29

Hillcrest Drive SE, St. Michael: Dispatched and canceled en route

Interstate 94, Albertville: Two motor vehicle accidents with injuries

Monday, Aug. 30

50th Street NE, Albertville: Power line down

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Main Avenue NE, Albertville: Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional

Large Avenue NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Thursday, Sept. 2

90th Street NE, Otsego: Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire

Kassel Avenue NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Friday, Sept. 3

57th Street NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Saturday, Sept. 4

Lambert Avenue NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

