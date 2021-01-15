Sunday, Jan. 3

Dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire at Kittredge Cove, Otsego.

Public service assistance at Karston Cove NE.

Monday, Jan. 4

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Labeaux Avenue NE, Otsego.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Labeaux Avenue NE.

Friday, Jan. 8

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalland Circle NE, Otsego.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at County Road 37 NE.

