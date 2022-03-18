Sunday, March 6

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 64th Street NE, Albertville

- Motor vehicle accident with no injuries - 70th Street NE, Otsego

Tuesday, March 8

- Dispatched and canceled enroute - Interstate 94, Albertville

Wednesday, March 9

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Kadler Ave. NE, Otsego

Thursday, March 10

- Dispatched and canceled enroute - Jason Ave. NE, Albertville

Friday, March 11

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Manchester Way NE, Otsego

Saturday, March 12

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville

Tags

Load comments