Sunday, Aug. 15

Lamplight Drive NE, Albertville: Building fire

64th Street NE, Albertville: Grass fire

Monday, Aug. 16

Lacentre Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Karston Cove NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Kalland AVE NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

77th Street NE, Otsego: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries

Thursday, Aug. 19

Kahl Ave. NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

95th Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route

Friday, Aug. 20

64th Lane NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Jason Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

