Sunday, Aug. 15
Lamplight Drive NE, Albertville: Building fire
64th Street NE, Albertville: Grass fire
Monday, Aug. 16
Lacentre Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Karston Cove NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Kalland AVE NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
77th Street NE, Otsego: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
Thursday, Aug. 19
Kahl Ave. NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
95th Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route
Friday, Aug. 20
64th Lane NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Jason Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
