Sunday, Jan. 9- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - Mason Ave. NE, St. Michael

Monday, Jan. 10 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 51st Street NE, Albertville

Tuesday, Jan. 11 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - O Day Ave. NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 75th Street NE, Otsego

Wednesday, Jan. 12 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kahler Drive NE, Albertville

Friday, Jan. 14 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kali Ave. NE, Albertville

Saturday, Jan. 15 - ​Motor vehicle accident with injuries - Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Lander Ave. NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 57th Street NE, Albertville

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments