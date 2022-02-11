Sunday, Jan. 30 - ​Motor vehicle accident with injuries - I-94, Albertville

- Building fire - Kahler Court NE, Albertville

Saturday Jan. 31 - Smoke scare, odor of smoke - Jason Ave. NE, Albertville

Thursday, Feb. 3 - Alarm system sounded due to malfunction - Laketowne Place NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Karston Cove NE, Albertville

- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction - Lachman Ave. NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Maclaren Ave. NE, Otsego

Friday, Feb. 4 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Mason Ave. NE, Otsego

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Lannon Ave. NE, Albertville

Saturday, Feb. 5 - EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville

