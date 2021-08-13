Sunday, Aug. 1

48th Street NE, Albertville: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction

Monday, Aug. 2

Interstate 94, Albertville,: Dispatched and canceled en route

Fourth Street W, Monticello: Chemical spill or leak

Lambert Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Kagan Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

95th Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route

Thursday, Aug. 5

Interstate 94, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Interstate 94, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Friday, Aug. 6

Karston Ave. NE, Albertville: Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

