Sunday, Aug. 1
48th Street NE, Albertville: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction
Monday, Aug. 2
Interstate 94, Albertville,: Dispatched and canceled en route
Fourth Street W, Monticello: Chemical spill or leak
Lambert Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Kagan Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
95th Street NE, Otsego: Dispatched and canceled en route
Thursday, Aug. 5
Interstate 94, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Interstate 94, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Friday, Aug. 6
Karston Ave. NE, Albertville: Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.