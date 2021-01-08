Sunday, Dec. 20

Carbon monoxide incident at Jaber Ave. NE, Otsego.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Lander Ave. NE, Otsego.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Building fire at Quarry Ave. NE, Otsego.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Interstate 94.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Larabee Ave. NE, Otsego.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 94.

Sunday, Dec. 27

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Barthel Industrial Drive NE.

Monday, Dec. 28

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Lannon Avenue NE.

Smoke detector activation due to malfunction at 64th Street NE.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 94.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kahler Drive NE.

Friday, Jan. 1

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 69th Street, Otsego.

