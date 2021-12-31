Sunday, Dec. 19
Dispatched and canceled en route — Mason Ave. NE, Otsego
Motor vehicle accident with injuries — Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville
CO detector activation due to malfunction — Lydia Circle NE, Albertville
Monday, Dec. 20
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 61st St. NE, Albertville
Tuesday, Dec. 21
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 64th Lane NE, Albertville
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Lambert Ave. NE, Albertville
CO detector activation due to malfunction —58th Strret NE, Albertville
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Lander Ave. NE, Otsego
Thursday, Dec. 23
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego
Friday, Dec. 24
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kaeding Circle NE, Otsego
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 70th Street NE, Albertville
Saturday, Dec. 25
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Marlowe Ave. NE, Otsego
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Mackenzie Ave. NE, Otsego
Dispatched and canceled enroute — Interstate 94, Albertville
