Sunday, Dec. 19

​Dispatched and canceled en route — Mason Ave. NE, Otsego

Motor vehicle accident with injuries — Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville

CO detector activation due to malfunction — Lydia Circle NE, Albertville

Monday, Dec. 20

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 61st St. NE, Albertville

Tuesday, Dec. 21

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 64th Lane NE, Albertville

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Lambert Ave. NE, Albertville

CO detector activation due to malfunction —58th Strret NE, Albertville

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Lander Ave. NE, Otsego

Thursday, Dec. 23

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego

Friday, Dec. 24

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kaeding Circle NE, Otsego

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 70th Street NE, Albertville

Saturday, Dec. 25

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Marlowe Ave. NE, Otsego

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Mackenzie Ave. NE, Otsego

Dispatched and canceled enroute — Interstate 94, Albertville

