Sunday, Nov. 14
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Lander Ave. NE, Otsego.
Monday, Nov. 15
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Larabee Ave. NE, Otsego.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Medical assist, assist EMS crew on Kalland Ave, NE, Albertville.
Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on East Laketowne Drive NE, Albertville.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Main Ave. NE, Albertville.
Wednesday, Nov. 17
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Lannon Ave. NE, Albertville.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional on 77th Street NE, Otsego.
Friday, Nov. 19
Alarm system sounded due to malfunction on Kalland Circle NE, Otsego.
Friday, Nov. 20
False alarm or false call, other: Lachman Ave. NE, Albertville.
