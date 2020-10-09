Sunday, Sept. 27

Karmen Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Monday, Sept. 28

64th Lane NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Tuesday, Sept. 29

59th Place NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Interstate 94: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Thursday, Oct. 1

Lamont Circle NE: Dispatched and canceled en route

Friday, Oct. 2

Karston Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

